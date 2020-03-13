Ontology Market Capitalization Reaches $225.12 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. Ontology has a total market cap of $225.12 million and approximately $126.46 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology has traded 53.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00006326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Bitbns and BCEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00009331 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,963,241 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Huobi, Bibox, BCEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Indodax, Koinex, OKEx, Bitbns, BitMart, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.