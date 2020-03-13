Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624,509 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 2.7% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Oracle worth $778,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 340.0% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 35.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 78.1% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 14.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $143.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

