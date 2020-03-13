OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.96.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OGI shares. Raymond James raised OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. AltaCorp Capital lowered OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America started coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Beacon Securities lowered OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 11.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $252.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 42.78%. The business had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 million. Analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

