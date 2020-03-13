Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 351,800 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 420,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,315,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 495,595 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $881,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 320,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 128,936 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 16,471.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 82,358 shares during the period. 42.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OESX. Roth Capital raised their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

OESX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 444,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,914. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $98.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

