Orora Ltd (ASX:ORA) Insider Acquires A$262,000.00 in Stock

Orora Ltd (ASX:ORA) insider Brian Lowe acquired 100,000 shares of Orora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.62 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$262,000.00 ($185,815.60).

ORA stock traded up A$0.14 ($0.10) on Friday, reaching A$2.57 ($1.82). 17,436,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,000. Orora Ltd has a one year low of A$2.28 ($1.61) and a one year high of A$3.46 ($2.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$3.06.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Orora’s dividend payout ratio is 109.24%.

About Orora

Orora Limited manufactures and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company offers glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, recycled paper, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, general packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

