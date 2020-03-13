Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its stake in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,845 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Overstock.com worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 58.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSTK shares. ValuEngine raised Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Overstock.com stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Overstock.com Inc has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

