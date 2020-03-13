Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 94.5% from the February 13th total of 935,500 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 682,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID remained flat at $$2.25 during trading on Friday. 719,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,180. The company has a market capitalization of $128.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OVID shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

