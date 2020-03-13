Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 58,590 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning makes up 6.4% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Owens Corning worth $23,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.90. 204,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.20. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

