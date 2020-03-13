Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Short Interest Up 94.2% in February

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 94.2% from the February 13th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pampa Energia by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 3rd quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 3rd quarter worth $2,604,000. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 557,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $727.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.99. Pampa Energia has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $36.41.

PAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

