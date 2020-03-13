Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 38,224 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,224 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,083,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,626,000 after buying an additional 4,500,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,818,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,734,000 after buying an additional 188,708 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,786,000 after buying an additional 1,030,751 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,680,000 after buying an additional 1,466,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,879,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,012,000 after buying an additional 980,201 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $3,384,163.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.12. 578,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,135,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

