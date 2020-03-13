Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,161 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Semtech worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James P. Burra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $265,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $219,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,813,615. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Semtech from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.78. 150,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,454. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $56.13. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

