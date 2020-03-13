Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.97 Million Position in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,820 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TIM Participacoes were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSU traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 173,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TIM Participacoes SA has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of TIM Participacoes in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

