Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 41,043 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 291.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 41,043 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Hess by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth about $326,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Hess by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Hess by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $122,369.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,269,717.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HES stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.92. 638,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,130,014. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.41. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.23.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

