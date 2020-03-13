Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 73,533 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,533 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Trinseo worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 35.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after buying an additional 317,271 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 424.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,597,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter valued at $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.86. 59,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,974. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $50.14. The stock has a market cap of $644.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Trinseo’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

In other news, Director Henri Steinmetz bought 17,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $290,805.57. Also, insider David Phillip Stasse bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $96,470.00. Insiders have bought 34,779 shares of company stock worth $597,756 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSE. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

