ParallelCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $48.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00003822 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $61,271.27 and approximately $48.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 45.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00670218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00018390 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00011498 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000726 BTC.

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

