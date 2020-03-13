Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Citigroup

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $185.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

PH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

NYSE:PH opened at $130.40 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $126.19 and a 1-year high of $215.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.64 and a 200 day moving average of $192.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

