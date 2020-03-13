ParkinGo (GOT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $644.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0790 or 0.00001419 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $644.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00032450 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00098784 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000684 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,599.33 or 1.00640216 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00001007 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00073900 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,611,527 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

