Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PRTY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Party City Holdco has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $99.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.37). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $731.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Party City Holdco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 700,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 67,240 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 55,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 166.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,713 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at $6,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

