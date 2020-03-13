Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 393.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,315 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 66,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $3,002,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $96.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $94.50 and a 1 year high of $124.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.51. The firm has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Compass Point began coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

