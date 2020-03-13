PayPie (PPP) Price Reaches $0.0203 on Top Exchanges

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. PayPie has a market cap of $1.67 million and $20,417.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie token can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, PayPie has traded 51.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PayPie alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.02217843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00198095 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 304.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00044128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 65.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00026299 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie launched on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.