PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) Short Interest Down 14.7% in February

PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PB Bancorp by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBBI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.93. 1,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,014. The firm has a market cap of $112.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.31. PB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of PB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

