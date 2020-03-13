PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) Short Interest Update

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 120,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

PCTI stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. 160,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.06. PC Tel has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. PC Tel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $22.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PC Tel will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. PC Tel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCTI shares. B. Riley cut their target price on PC Tel from $10.25 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PC Tel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PC Tel during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PC Tel during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PC Tel during the third quarter worth about $624,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in PC Tel by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 69,933 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PC Tel by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

