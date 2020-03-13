PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires 19,484 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 353.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,484 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Bandwidth worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after acquiring an additional 247,692 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 472,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,290,000 after purchasing an additional 61,066 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth $29,302,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth $25,940,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bandwidth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $334,909.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,157.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $44,705.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,533.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,256 shares of company stock worth $574,115 over the last three months. 15.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BAND traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.30. 503,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,886. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.09 and a beta of 0.73. Bandwidth Inc has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $90.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.50.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

