PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys 1,970,212 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) by 386.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970,212 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 190.29% of Spark Networks worth $11,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOV. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Spark Networks by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 166,470 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.97. 465,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,422. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

