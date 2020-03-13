PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 11,212.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,302. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.99 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Zillow Group from $49.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

