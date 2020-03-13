PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 24,487 TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,699,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 334,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 152,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 36.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 325,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,220,000 after purchasing an additional 87,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 77,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 170.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 66,607 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Edward Griese sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $223,468.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,785.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L.P. Agi-T bought 168,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.26 per share, with a total value of $8,662,632.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,841 in the last three months. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TNET stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 899,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,786. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. TriNet Group Inc has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.73 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%. Research analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNET. ValuEngine raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

