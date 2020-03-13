PEAK6 Investments LLC Grows Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,351 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 48,929 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 52,190 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.31. 1,955,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

