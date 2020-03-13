PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

PEAK6 Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 83,624 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Gentex by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra raised their price target on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.21. 3,414,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,244. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

