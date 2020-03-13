PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 531.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,303 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,454 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

BOKF stock traded up $8.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,442. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $88.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.96.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.