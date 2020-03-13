PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.36. 43,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,678. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.85. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.19 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

