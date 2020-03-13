PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLGX. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corelogic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corelogic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corelogic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Corelogic by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,516,889.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $329,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,685,069.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,100 shares of company stock valued at $739,668. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLGX traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,990. Corelogic Inc has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Corelogic had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $426.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLGX shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corelogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

