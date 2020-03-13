PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

SXT traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 539,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,870. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $42.27 and a 1-year high of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.51 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

In other news, CEO Paul Manning acquired 1,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,225.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $109,700.00. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SXT. TheStreet downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sensient Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.