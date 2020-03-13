PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases 3,556 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD stock traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.61. 588,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,274. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $86,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,166.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $99,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $410,881 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

