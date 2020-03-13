PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 27,094 Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Premier by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Premier by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Premier by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,680,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,406,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Premier by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,078,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,869,000 after purchasing an additional 99,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Premier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,229,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Premier from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Premier in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Premier from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of Premier stock traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.95. 2,275,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,774. Premier Inc has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Premier had a negative return on equity of 64.10% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

