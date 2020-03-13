PEAK6 Investments LLC Raises Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter worth $55,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,057,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,229,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $418,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,081,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded up $3.81 on Friday, hitting $78.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,911. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $129.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.95%.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

