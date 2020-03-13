PEAK6 Investments LLC Reduces Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

PEAK6 Investments LLC trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,038 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,540,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from to in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.39.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

