PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 16,991 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC reduced its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,991 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.06% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,601.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,146,000 after buying an additional 1,588,432 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 887,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,628,000 after buying an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,771,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 552,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 506,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,104,000 after purchasing an additional 249,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

JBHT traded up $4.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.89. 1,162,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,832. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.08.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

