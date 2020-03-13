PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sabre by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sabre by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sabre by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Sabre by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sabre from $27.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

SABR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,755,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.12. Sabre Corp has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $25.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Sabre had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.47%.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

