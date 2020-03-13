PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes Position in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 121,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of 1-800-Flowers.Com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 268.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 56,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

1-800-Flowers.Com stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 718,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,630. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $881.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.79.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.01 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLWS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

1-800-Flowers.Com Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.