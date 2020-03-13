PegNet Price Down 43.5% This Week (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, PegNet has traded down 43.5% against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $35,406.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.02230981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00199273 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 202.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00043636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00025724 BTC.

PegNet’s total supply is 1,801,357,565 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org.

