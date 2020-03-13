Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PVAC. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

PVAC traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.10. 1,139,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,512. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $62.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 28.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn Virginia news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,067,679.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 429.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

