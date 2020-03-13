PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded up $3.36 on Friday, reaching $73.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,113. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

