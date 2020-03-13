Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 3,496 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 141,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.43 per share, for a total transaction of $15,936,277.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $127,318.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,705.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,255,053 shares of company stock worth $157,594,425 and have sold 2,734 shares worth $356,066. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $9.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.02. 1,620,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,274. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.76. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $94.98 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.