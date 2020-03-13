Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 6,803 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Bank of America upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.44.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $4.28 on Friday, reaching $88.07. 5,646,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,073. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.30. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

