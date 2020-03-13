Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,071,000 after purchasing an additional 90,020 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total value of $2,831,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT traded up $17.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.59. 3,845,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $413.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $292.53 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

