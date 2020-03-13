Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $20.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,523,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,419. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $225.81 and a one year high of $311.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.50.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

