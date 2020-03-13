Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Alphabet from to in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.93.

GOOGL stock traded up $102.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,214.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,040,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,190. The stock has a market cap of $834.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,421.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,323.75. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

