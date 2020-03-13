Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Stock Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Xylem by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51,364 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XYL traded up $7.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.12. 1,517,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,153. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.49.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

In related news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,692 shares of company stock valued at $795,188 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

