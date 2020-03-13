Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 1,763 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Waters by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Waters by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT stock traded up $17.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.48. 1,024,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,564. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $166.14 and a twelve month high of $255.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.13.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,548.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $2,671,556 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.