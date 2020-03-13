Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 2,470 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.00. 1,650,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,844. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.53. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $128.15 and a 1-year high of $174.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MKC. UBS Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

